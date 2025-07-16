Iamgold (IAG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Iamgold (IAG) closed at $7.15, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Shares of the gold and niobium mining company have depreciated by 6.9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Iamgold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.82% and +48.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iamgold should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% higher. Currently, Iamgold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iamgold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.55 for its industry.

It's also important to note that IAG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

