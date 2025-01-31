Iamgold (IAG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Iamgold (IAG) closed the latest trading day at $6.24, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The gold and niobium mining company's stock has climbed by 12.72% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Iamgold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.17, reflecting a 183.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Iamgold. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.73% lower. As of now, Iamgold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iamgold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.76, which means Iamgold is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

