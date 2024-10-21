Iamgold (IAG) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Iamgold (IAG) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IAG broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, IAG has gained 8.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider IAG's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 4 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting IAG on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

