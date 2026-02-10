Iamgold (IAG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Iamgold (IAG) closed at $21.58, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The gold and niobium mining company's shares have seen an increase of 19.55% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Iamgold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 17, 2026. On that day, Iamgold is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 450%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +85.45% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Iamgold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.83% higher. Iamgold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Iamgold is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.08, which means Iamgold is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that IAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

