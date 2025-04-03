Iamgold (IAG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Iamgold (IAG) closed the most recent trading day at $6.53, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and niobium mining company had gained 14.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Iamgold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 27.27% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and a revenue of $2.15 billion, representing changes of 0% and +31.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Iamgold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.77% lower. Iamgold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iamgold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.77, so one might conclude that Iamgold is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that IAG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. IAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.