Iamgold (IAG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Iamgold (IAG) closed at $11.66, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.58%.

Shares of the gold and niobium mining company witnessed a loss of 11.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 5.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Iamgold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

IAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.64% and +59.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iamgold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.49% higher. As of now, Iamgold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iamgold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.3, which means Iamgold is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that IAG has a PEG ratio of 0.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

