IAMGOLD (IAG) 2023 Production Meets Its Guidance, Declines Y/Y

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG reported attributable gold production of 465,000 ounces for 2023, which declined 35% year over year but came at the top end of its guidance of 410,000-470,000 ounces.



Attributable gold production for Essakane was 372,000 ounces in 2023, in line with the guidance of 340,000-380,000 ounces. At Westwood, annual attributable gold production was 93,000 ounces, surpassing the guidance of 170,000-90,000 ounces.



The company announced that Côté Gold's commissioning activities are continuing efficiently, with the primary crusher circuit starting up. The initial production date remains set for March 2024.



The company posted an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share in the third quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. IAG reported a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues decreased 11.8% year over year to $225 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline was driven by a lower sales volume, partially offset by higher realized gold prices.

IAG has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 87.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share. The same for revenues is pegged at $940 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Iamgold have lost 8% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Iamgold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Ternium S.A. TX and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR. CRS and TX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and OR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 71.2% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ternium’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $8.00 per share. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.6%. TX’s shares have gained 36.5% in a year.



Osisko Gold has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share. Earnings estimates have moved 4% north in the past 60 days. OR shares rallied 13.4% last year.

