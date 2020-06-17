Iamgold forced to suspend operations at Suriname after COVID-19 cases

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Iamgold IMG.TO on Tuesday halted operations at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname as a workers union issued a stop work order after seven employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The company said the infected employees were quarantined and it was taking steps to disinfect the workers' living and work areas, but the union used one of its preventative measures as the basis to stop work.

"Due to Union resistance to the implementation of COVID-19 control measures, we are suspending operations until the appropriate controls are in place to protect the safety of all employees," the company said in a statement.

Miners globally had temporarily suspended production at some of their mines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Iamgold said it had implemented social distancing rules, sanitary measures and reduced its on-site staff at the mine after the outbreak.

The Rosebel gold mine is majority owned by the Canadian miner, while the South American country's government holds a 5% stake.

