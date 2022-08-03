Iamgold Corp. Q2 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Iamgold Corp. (IMG.TO) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.6 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$4.5 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Iamgold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.3 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $334.0 million from $265.6 million last year.

Iamgold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.6 Mln. vs. -$4.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.02 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $334.0 Mln vs. $265.6 Mln last year.

