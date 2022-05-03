Iamgold Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Iamgold Corp. (IMG.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.8 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $19.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Iamgold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.1 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $356.6 million from $297.4 million last year.

