IAI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (Symbol: IAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.44, changing hands as low as $104.50 per share. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAI's low point in its 52 week range is $78.94 per share, with $116.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.73.

