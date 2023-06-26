News & Insights

Commodities

IAG's interest in Portugal's TAP depends on privatisation conditions -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

June 26, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - British Airways and Iberia owner IAG ICAG.L may be interested in acquiring Portugal's state-owned airline TAP if conditions are right, its Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Monday.

"The TAP operation may make sense from a strategic point of view because of the Brazilian market, they are complementary... but we have to look at the other conditions under which it is privatised," Gallego said.

At least three major global carriers - IAG, Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Air France-KLM AIRF.PA - have so far shown an interest.

IAG has agreed to buy the remaining 80% in Spanish carrier Air Europa it did not already own for 400 million euros ($435.96 million). The deal still needs antitrust clearance by the European Commission.

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip, Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)

