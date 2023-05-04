News & Insights

IAG's Iberia names Fernando Candela as temporary head

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 04, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Charlie Devereux for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group's ICAG.L Spanish airline Iberia named Fernando Candela as its acting new president and chief executive officer, replacing Javier Sanchez-Prieto.

Candela will take over from Sanchez-Prieto in July and lead the company until the end of the year, IAG said on Thursday in a statement.

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux; Writing by David Latona)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

