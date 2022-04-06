Commodities

IAG's CEO says Air Europa deal may take at least 18 months

Contributors
Inti Landauro Reuters
Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Luis Gallego, the Chief Executive of IAG, British Airways' parent company, said on Wednesday a deal over the acquisition of Spanish airline Air Europa may take at least 18 months.

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Luis Gallego, the Chief Executive of IAG ICAG.L, British Airways' parent company, said on Wednesday a deal over the acquisition of Spanish airline Air Europa may take at least 18 months.

"We have to decide on a calendar to take 100%, but I think it would take minimum 18 months," Gallego said during an event called 'Wake Up Spain', held in Madrid.

The company will also have to secure anti trust approvals in several countries, Gallego said.

IAG has recently granted Air Europa a loan convertible into a 20% stake.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular