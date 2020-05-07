Commodities

IAG's acquisition of Air Europa still ongoing, CEO says

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG said on Thursday the process for it to acquire Spanish airline Air Europa was ongoing, although he noted that the agreement between the pair did contain a price adjustment mechanism.

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said on Thursday the process for it to acquire Spanish airline Air Europa was ongoing, although he noted that the agreement between the pair did contain a price adjustment mechanism.

There has been speculation that because of the coronavirus pandemic IAG could look to walk away from the 1 billion euro acquisition it announced last November or try to negotiate a lower price.

"We still have to go through the full competition regulatory approval process. And that is ongoing. So at this point, the process continues," IAG CEO Willie Walsh told reporters.

He also said he supported measures such as temperature checks at airports and the mandatory wearing of face masks to help air travel restart in the wake of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular