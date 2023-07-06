IAGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: IAGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.78, changing hands as low as $48.74 per share. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.51 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.