IAG vs. RGLD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both Iamgold (IAG) and Royal Gold (RGLD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Iamgold and Royal Gold are sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

IAG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.90, while RGLD has a forward P/E of 20.57. We also note that IAG has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RGLD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09.

Another notable valuation metric for IAG is its P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RGLD has a P/B of 3.17.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to IAG's Value grade of A and RGLD's Value grade of D.

Both IAG and RGLD are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that IAG is the superior value option right now.

