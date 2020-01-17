IAG Soars as British Airways Owner Scraps Limit on Non-EU Shareholding

International Consolidated Airlines Group shares took off on Friday after the British Airways owner lifted restrictions on non-EU investors owning the stock.

Shares in IAG, which also owns Spanish airline Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, climbed 6.6% after the company scrapped a limit on non-EU shareholding.

The airline group imposed a maximum limit on share ownership in February 2019, as 47.5% of the shares were owned by non-EU investors. EU rules state more than half of an airline’s shares must be owned by investors inside the bloc.

IAG said on Friday that 39.5% of the company was now owned by shareholders outside the European Union—leading it to remove the restrictions. The company said it would continue to monitor the level. The issue may resurface later this year once Britain has left the EU, as U.K. investors may no longer count toward the 50% ownership requirement.

In a busy month for IAG, Chief Executive Willie Walsh announced he would retire in June after 15 years, while the company has also filed an official complaint to the European Commission over the U.K. government’s bailout of domestic airline Flybe.

IAG stock has now climbed 47% in the past six months, having suffered from a record fine following a data breach and a series of pilot strikes.

European airlines have enjoyed a good start to 2020, despite surging oil prices at the beginning of the year following the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Oil prices have dropped back and major airlines, including Irish carrier Ryanair and easyJet, are up for the year.

The entire sector was also given a lift after Ryanair raised its full-year profit guidance after a strong holiday period.

Looking ahead. European airlines have experienced significant turbulence in recent times but 2020 has been smooth flying so far. After a tumultuous 2019 for British Airways, IAG investors will be hoping the share price recovery continues, although Brexit and its potential impact on the industry await on the horizon.

