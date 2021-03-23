Commodities

IAG secures $1.76 bln in credit to bolster finances of its COVID-hit airlines

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British Airways owner IAG said on Tuesday it had secured a $1.76 billion credit facility from a group of banks that would be available to its coronavirus-hit airlines Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia.

Adds share movement, detail on deal, liquidity, background

March 23 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L said on Tuesday it had secured a $1.76 billion credit facility from a group of banks that would be available to its coronavirus-hit airlines Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia.

The travel sector was dealt a fresh blow this week when Britons were warned not to book summer holidays abroad, deepening fears of a second straight lost summer as Europe's slow and chaotic vaccine rollout undermines expectations of a rebound.

Shares of IAG were down 4.6% by 1618 GMT.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the three airlines would have a separate borrowing limit within the overall three-year facility.

"Amounts drawn would be secured against eligible unencumbered aircraft assets and take-off and landing rights at both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports," it said.

IAG also said that British Airways had simultaneously cancelled its U.S. dollar facility, which had $786 million available at December-end and was due to expire on June 23.

IAG's total liquidity is estimated to be 10.3 billion euros ($12.22 billion) as of March 31, it said.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    Mar 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular