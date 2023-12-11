News & Insights

IAG says it has sought EU antitrust approval for Air Europa deal

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

December 11, 2023 — 11:35 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Airline group IAG ICAG.L said on Monday that it had sought antitrust approval from the European Union for its previously announced plans to buy out the whole of Spanish low-cost airline Air Europa.

IAG, which owns British Airways and Iberia, said it was ready to offer an ambitious and broad set of remedies to address the European Commission's concerns over the deal, and it was committed to closing the transaction as quickly as possible in 2024.

In February, IAG said it had agreed to pay 400 million euros ($429.80 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of Air Europa which it did not already own.

