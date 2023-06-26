News & Insights

Commodities

IAG says interest in Portugal's TAP depends on privatisation conditions

Credit: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

June 26, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Portugal's state-owned airline TAP could be an acquisition opportunity for the Iberia and British Airways owner IAG, depending on conditions, IAG Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said on Monday.

"The TAP operation may make sense from a strategic point of view because of the Brazilian market, they are complementary... but we have to look at the other conditions under which it is privatised," Gallego said.

The Portuguese government in April mandated state holding company Parpublica to pick two independent assessors to value TAP ahead of its privatisation.

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.