IAG says interest in Portugal's TAP depends on privatisation conditions

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Portugal's state-owned airline TAP could be an acquisition opportunity for the Iberia and British Airways owner IAG, depending on conditions, IAG Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said on Monday.

"The TAP operation may make sense from a strategic point of view because of the Brazilian market, they are complementary... but we have to look at the other conditions under which it is privatised," Gallego said.

The Portuguese government in April mandated state holding company Parpublica to pick two independent assessors to value TAP ahead of its privatisation.

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)

