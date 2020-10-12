Commodities

IAG replaces BA CEO with Aer Lingus boss

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Airlines group IAG ICAG.L named Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle as the new chief executive of British Airways, replacing Alex Cruz in the top job, one of a number of management changes announced by IAG's new chief executive after a month in the job.

