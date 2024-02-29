News & Insights

IAG Q4 Results Climb; Sees Capacity Growth In FY24

February 29, 2024 — 02:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Airline holding company International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax climbed to 504 million euros from last year's 232 million euros.

Operating profit improved to 502 million euros from 477 million euros a year ago.

Total revenue grew to 7.22 billion euros from prior year's 6.39 billion euros. The results reflected strong and sustained demand for travel, in particular in leisure.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company issued positive outlook as demand continues to be robust, with particular strength in leisure travel.

The company plans to grow capacity in ASK by around 7 percent in 2024.

