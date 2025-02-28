IAG Q4 Pre-tax Profit Climbs, Proposes Dividend; Sees Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Airline holding company International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. or IAG (IAG.L) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax climbed 38 percent to 608 million euros from last year's 441 million euros.

On an after tax basis, profit was 392 million euros, down 22.2 percent from last year's 504 million euros.

Adjusted profit before tax was 768 million euros, compared to 441 million euros last year. Adjusted profit after tax was 552 million euros, compared to 504 million euros a year ago.

Operating profit for the quarter grew 91.4 percent to 961 million euros.

Total revenue increased 11.4 percent to 8.05 billion euros from prior year's 7.22 billion euros.

In the quarter, capacity, as available seat kilometres or ASK grew 4.3 percent to 84.32 billion ASK and passenger revenue per ASK increased 6% to 8.26 euro cents.

Further, the company is proposing a final dividend of 0.06 euro per share, taking full year 2024 dividend to 0.09 euro per share. No dividends were proposed or paid in 2023.

Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver sustainable earnings per share growth, and said it is confident to deliver world-class margins and returns.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.