IAG Q3 Profit After Tax Declines; FY Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - IAG (BAY.L) reported that its third quarter profit after tax declined to 1.40 billion euros from 1.43 billion euros, a year ago. Basic earnings per share, in euro cents, was 30.2 compared to 29.3. Before exceptional items, profit after tax was 1.40 billion euros, a decline of 2.3%. Adjusted earnings per share, in euro cents, was 29.2 compared to 28.1.

Third quarter total revenue was 9.33 billion euros, flat with last year. Passenger revenue was 8.26 billion euros compared to 8.27 billion euros.

Luis Gallego, IAG CEO, said: "We delivered a strong performance in the third quarter and remain on track to deliver another year of growth in revenues, profit and shareholder returns."

