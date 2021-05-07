IAG Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter loss after tax was 1.07 billion euros, narrower than last year's loss of 1.68 billion euros.

Basic loss per share were 21.5 cents, compared to loss of 55.1 cents a year ago.

Adjusted loss after tax was 1.12 billion euros or 22.6 cents per share, compared to prior year's loss of 556 million euros or 18.2 cents per share.

Total revenue plunged 78.9 percent to 968 million euros from last year's 4.59 billion euros.

Passenger revenue was 459 million euros, down 88.4 percent from 3.95 billion euros a year ago.

Passenger capacity in quarter was 19.6 percent of 2019 and continues to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, together with government restrictions and quarantine requirements.

The company's current passenger capacity plans for the second quarter are for around 25 percent of 2019 capacity, but remain uncertain and subject to review.

IAG said it is not providing profit guidance for 2021 due to the uncertainty over the timing of the lifting of government travel restrictions and the continued impact and duration of COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.