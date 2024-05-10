IAG Q1 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth; Sees Positive Long-term Demand Ahead

(RTTNews) - Airline holding company International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter loss after tax was 4 million euros, sharply marrower than last year's loss of 87 million euros.

Basic loss per share was 0.1 euro cents, compared to loss of 1.8 euro cents a year ago.

Adjusted loss after tax was 93 million euros or 1.9 euro cents per share, compared to loss of 87 million euros or 1.8 euro cents per share a year ago.

Operating profit surged to 68 million euros from 9 million euros last year. Adjusted operating profit was 68 million euros, compared to 9 million euros last year.

Operating margin before exceptional items improved to 1.1 percent from prior year's 0.2 percent.

Total revenue for the period grew to 6.43 billion euros from last year's 5.89 billion euros.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre or ASK for the first quarter was 4.4 percent higher than last year.

The company noted that strong demand for travel has helped to deliver a very good first quarter.

Looking ahead, IAG said it expects positive long-term, sustainable demand for travel, and is well-positioned for the summer.

The full-year capacity plans remain for around 7 percent ASK growth, with investment in core markets.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.