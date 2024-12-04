IAG price target raised to EUR 5 from EUR 3.40 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on IAG (ICAGY) to EUR 5 from EUR 3.40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
