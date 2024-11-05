IAG price target raised to EUR 3.20 from EUR 3 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on IAG (ICAGY) to EUR 3.20 from EUR 3 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on ICAGY:
- IAG initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
- IAG price target raised to EUR 3 from EUR 2.90 at Morgan Stanley
- IAG price target raised to 290 GBp from 260 GBp at Barclays
- IAG price target raised to EUR 2.90 from EUR 2.55 at JPMorgan
