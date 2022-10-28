IAG Posts Operating Profit Before Exceptional Items In Q3

(RTTNews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported third quarter operating profit before exceptional items of 1.21 billion euros compared to a loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros, prior year. Profit after tax before exceptional items was 853 million euros compared to a loss of 606 million euros.

Profit after tax for the third quarter was 853 million euros compared to a loss of 574 million euros, previous year.

Third quarter total revenue increased to 7.33 billion euros, compared to 2.71 billion euros. Passenger revenue increased to 6.42 billion euros from 2.00 billion euros. Passenger capacity in third quarter was 81.1% of 2019.

IAG's overall passenger capacity plans are for approximately 87% of 2019 capacity for fourth quarter and approximately 78% for the full year 2022. The Group estimates capacity in the first quarter of 2023 to be approximately 95% of 2019.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.