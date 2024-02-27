News & Insights

IAG offers concessions to address EU concerns over Air Europa deal

February 27, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L has offered concessions in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its 400 million euro ($433.7 million) bid to buy out Air Europa, a European Commission filing shows.

IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, submitted its proposal on Feb. 23, the filing showed without disclosing details.

The EU competition enforcer, which is due to decide on the deal by June 7, is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to clear the deal or demand more concessions.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )

