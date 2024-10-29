IAG initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of IAG (ICAGY) with a Buy rating and 270 GBp price target as part of a broader research note launching coverage of European Airlines. The sector does face a challenging period as carbon headwinds enter the P&L and yield expansion is uncertain, but the market fails to recognize its self-help measures and efficiency gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. IAG also reduced costs and optimized its fleet over Covid, resulting in a high margin, multi-brand, multi-price point business, the firm added. Moreover, IAG faces low immediate carbon risk from EU ETS given exposure to non-EEA flights, Jefferies stated.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ICAGY:
- IAG price target raised to EUR 3 from EUR 2.90 at Morgan Stanley
- IAG price target raised to 290 GBp from 260 GBp at Barclays
- IAG price target raised to EUR 2.90 from EUR 2.55 at JPMorgan
- IAG upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn Atlantic
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.