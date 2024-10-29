IAG initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of IAG (ICAGY) with a Buy rating and 270 GBp price target as part of a broader research note launching coverage of European Airlines. The sector does face a challenging period as carbon headwinds enter the P&L and yield expansion is uncertain, but the market fails to recognize its self-help measures and efficiency gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. IAG also reduced costs and optimized its fleet over Covid, resulting in a high margin, multi-brand, multi-price point business, the firm added. Moreover, IAG faces low immediate carbon risk from EU ETS given exposure to non-EEA flights, Jefferies stated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICAGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.