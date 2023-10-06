IAG in talks with Airbus, Boeing on potential widebody order - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report in paragraph 2

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L is in talks with Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA for a potential order for widebody aircraft, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

IAG is seeking to replace its fleet of older Boeing 777s at British Airways and could order 20 or more aircraft, the report said.

Airbus declined to comment, while IAG and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

