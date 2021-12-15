Commodities

IAG in advanced talks to cancel Air Europa acquisition

British Airways' parent company IAG is in advanced talks to cancel its acquisition of rival Air Europa from privately held Spanish company Globalia, the group said on Wednesday.

"International Airlines Group and Globalia confirm today they are in an advanced phase of negotiations to cancel the agreement," IAG's Chief Financial Officer Stephen Gunning said in a filing to the Madrid stock exchange.

IAG had agreed in 2019 to take over Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) and this year lowered the price to 500 million euros after the travel sector's hammering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)

