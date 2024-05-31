News & Insights

IAG Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) has disclosed its total voting rights and issued share capital as of 31 May 2024, revealing that there are 4,918,643,450 voting rights excluding treasury shares. Shareholders can use the total issued share capital figure of 4,971,476,010 to assess changes in their shareholding. This information is essential for shareholders in determining their notification obligations to the CNMV.

