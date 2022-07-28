Markets

IAG Announces New Fleet Order

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L) said it is converting 12 of the A320neo family options announced in August 2013 into firm orders for A320neos and A321neos. The company is also ordering a further 25 A320neo family aircraft with the option to purchase 50 additional aircraft. The addition of these more fuel-efficient A320neos is an important step towards meeting climate commitments, the Group noted.

The firm aircraft will be delivered between 2025 and 2028 and will be used to replace A320ceo family aircraft in its short-haul fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular