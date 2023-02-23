Commodities

IAG agrees to buy 80% stake in Air Europa for 400 mln euros

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

February 23, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Charlie Devereux for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iberia owner International Airlines Group ICAG.L has agreed to pay 400 million euros ($423.84 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of airline Air Europa it did not already own, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209;))

