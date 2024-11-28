News & Insights

Markets

IAG To Acquire 90% Of RACQ's Insurance Underwriting Business; Enter 25-year Strategic Alliance

November 28, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IAG and RACQ said they will enter a 25-year strategic alliance to provide RACQ general insurance products and services for RACQ members and Queenslanders. IAG will acquire 90% of RACQ's existing insurance underwriting business, with an option to acquire the remaining 10% in two years on consistent terms. The consideration of $855 million comprises net tangible asset value and entry into the 25-year distribution agreement.

IAG expects the transaction to be EPS accretive in the first full year of ownership and consistent with investment targets of a 15% insurance margin and ROE of between 14% and 15% on a through the cycle basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.