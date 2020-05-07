IAG: CEO Designate Luis Gallego To Succeed Willie Walsh On Sept. 24

(RTTNews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Thursday announced that CEO designate Luis Gallego will succeed Willie Walsh as Group chief executive on September 24.

In January 2020, IAG announced the appointment of Gallego, currently Iberia chief executive, as its CEO. He would succeed Walsh, who then decided to retire from the CEO role and from the Board on March 26.

However, in mid-March, IAG announced that Walsh agreed to delay his retirement for a short period to tackle Covid-19 and that Gallego will continue in his role as Iberia chief executive for the next few months to lead the response in Spain.

Antonio Vazquez, IAG's chairman, now said, "We can confirm today that Luis Gallego will take over the leadership on 24 September, the expected date for IAG's AGM, when Willie will step down as CEO. We are grateful that Willie delayed his retirement at this challenging time providing the airlines' management with the necessary stability to focus on the immediate response to the crisis."

