IAEA reports no progress in Iran as uranium stock enriched to 60% grows

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

September 04, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

VIENNA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday reported no progress in talks with Iran on sensitive issues such as reinstalling surveillance cameras and explaining uranium traces at undeclared sites, according to two quarterly reports seen by Reuters.

At the same time, Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, continued to grow compared with the previous quarter albeit at a slower pace, despite some of the material having been diluted, one of the confidential reports to member states showed.

