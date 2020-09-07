World Markets

IAEA providing support for Saudi Arabia as it plans to adopt nuclear energy -Saudi TV

Contributor
Dahlia Nehme Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

The Interational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi was quoted on Monday as saying that Saudi Arabia was preparing to adopt nuclear energy and the agency was providing support, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

"Saudi Arabia is interested in nuclear energy and we are working on providing it with the necessary support," Al-Ekhbariya quoted Grossi as saying.

The kingdom has said it wants to tap nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and use nuclear power to diversify its energy mix.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Rania El Gamal and Susan Fenton)

    Most Popular