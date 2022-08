IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, from where they will travel to the Russian-occupied power station.

The IAEA mission, headed by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, intends to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant after its territory was repeatedly shelled over the last month, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the attacks.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.