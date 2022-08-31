Companies

IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Tom Balmforth Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, from where they will travel to the Russian-occupied power station.

The IAEA mission, headed by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, intends to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant after its territory was repeatedly shelled over the last month, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the attacks.

