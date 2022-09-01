US Markets

IAEA mission sets off to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Tom Balmforth Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANNA VOITENKO

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, despite reports of intense shelling there.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.

