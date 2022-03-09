US Markets

IAEA loses touch with monitoring equipment at Ukraine power plant

Francois Murphy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ENERGOATOM

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's systems monitoring nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters, it said on Wednesday, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "said he was concerned about the sudden interruption of such data flows to the IAEA's Vienna headquarters from the two sites, where large amounts of nuclear material are present in the form of spent or fresh nuclear fuel and other types of nuclear material," the IAEA said in a statement.

