IAEA lists damage to Zaporizhzhia plant, urges better staff conditions

Francois Murphy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IAEA

A report on Ukraine by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday listed damage to parts of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and recommended that the conditions Ukrainian staff operating the plant are working in should be improved.

"Ukrainian staff operating the plant under Russian military occupation are under constant high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. "This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 165 010;))

