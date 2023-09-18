News & Insights

IAEA, Japan agree on continuous safety review of Fukushima water

September 18, 2023 — 08:33 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed with Japan on its continuous safety review of the discharge of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the IAEA said on Sunday in New York.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power's <9501.T> Fukushima plant last month, sparking a diplomatic spat with China, Japan's biggest trade partner.

China's embassy in Japan has repeatedly said, most recently on Sunday, that it was not invited to take part in the international framework to monitor the water from the Fukushima plant, which it calls "contaminated".

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

