IAEA chief says 'absolutely logical' Japan's Fukushima water release draws interest

By Jack Kim

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - It is "absolutely logical" that Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant is attracting great interest in the region, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Sunday.

North Korea has faced U.N. Security Council sanctions for its six underground nuclear tests.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.