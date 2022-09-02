IAEA chief plans to issue report on Zaporizhzhia early next week

VIENNA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday he plans to issue a report on the safety of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine early next week.

Speaking at a news conference upon his return to Vienna, Grossi said six International Atomic Energy Agency staff members remain at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, after he led a 14-person mission there. He added that the number would be reduced to two next week and those two would be the IAEA's continuous presence there in the longer term.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

