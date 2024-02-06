News & Insights

IAEA chief Grossi visits Kyiv, meets energy minister

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

February 06, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday and met Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Grossi said on social media platform X that he also held discussions with other Ukrainian energy sector officials ahead of his visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

