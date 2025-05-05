IAC|INTERACTIVE Earnings Results: $IAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

IAC|INTERACTIVE ($IAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$2.80 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $1.91. The company also reported revenue of $570,490,000, missing estimates of $816,603,008 by $-246,113,008.

IAC|INTERACTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of IAC|INTERACTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

IAC|INTERACTIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

IAC|INTERACTIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024

