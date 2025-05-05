IAC|INTERACTIVE Earnings Results: $IAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

IAC|INTERACTIVE ($IAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$2.80 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $1.91. The company also reported revenue of $570,490,000, missing estimates of $816,603,008 by $-246,113,008.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IAC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
IAC|INTERACTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of IAC|INTERACTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,208,509 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,135,078
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 920,875 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,726,547
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 801,584 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,580,333
- FRESHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 794,296 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,265,929
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 735,796 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,742,239
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 636,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,448,687
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 483,613 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,863,064
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
IAC|INTERACTIVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for IAC|INTERACTIVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IAC forecast page.
IAC|INTERACTIVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 11/13/2024
- James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.